JEFF SUTHERLAND ANNOUNCES THE LICENSED SCRUM PROGRAM

The Licensed Scrum program is designed to provide individuals and organizations with a clear path to implementing Scrum in a way that drives immediate business results and will ensure that Scrum has a lasting transformative impact on the world.

Our Licensed Scrum curriculum teaches how we actually deliver twice the work in half the time in organizations around the globe. Scrum Inc. classes include Lean principles, patterns from the Scrum Pattern Language movement, and lessons from real-world implementations of Scrum@Scale.

We teach these techniques because they work, not just in theory but in practice. They have been proven across thousands of implementations.

We began a pilot of the Licensed Scrum program in Japan several years ago at the specific request of KDDI, one of the largest companies in Japan. Our real goal there is to bring the world’s third largest economy, out of the malaise it has been in for thirty years, an effort that Professor Nonaka requested of us in 2011. This is the scale of impact we’d like this program to have. Can we change the fate of a country?”